Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.23 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $16.23 million and approximately $112,927.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for $22.57 or 0.00045313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00059808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.29 or 0.07928529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00078348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,719.78 or 0.99917840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00053629 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 718,975 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

