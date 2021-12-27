Mirrored Twitter Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,627.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $11.13 million and $1,627.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be purchased for about $46.83 or 0.00093999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00059808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.29 or 0.07928529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00078348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,719.78 or 0.99917840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00053629 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 237,730 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

