Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells $185,100.00 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MCW stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.11. 1,757,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,823. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.78.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 82.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth $1,122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 290.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 264,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 197,032 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth $3,418,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

