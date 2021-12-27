Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,087,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,549 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $116,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 96,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,398,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

