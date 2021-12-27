Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,613 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of McDonald’s worth $98,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 326,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $78,703,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $266.26. 4,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,027. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.61. The company has a market cap of $198.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $267.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.