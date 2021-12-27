Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $60,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.52. 60,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,112,542. The firm has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.55. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

