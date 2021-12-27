Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 165,938 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,661,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,938 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $77,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

WFC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.41. 133,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,094,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.