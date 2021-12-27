Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 58,301 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,301 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $138,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after buying an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

PYPL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.76. 84,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,366,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.