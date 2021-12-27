Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $61,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 85,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $5.19 on Monday, hitting $151.33. The company had a trading volume of 576,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,046,379. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

