Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,185 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $85,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 63,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.73. 272,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,601,656. The stock has a market cap of $176.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

