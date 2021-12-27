Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Equinix worth $57,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $963,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 13.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 9.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

Equinix stock traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $826.61. The company had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $805.55 and its 200-day moving average is $814.79. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

