Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $168.35 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,334 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $168,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 28.1% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $399.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.