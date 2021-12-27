Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $359.63 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 94,814 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $359,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $341.73. The stock had a trading volume of 241,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,897,820. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $950.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,388 shares of company stock valued at $368,404,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

