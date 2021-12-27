Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $61.27 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of 3M worth $61,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

MMM stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,758. The firm has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.45.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.