Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $79.57 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $79,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $6.36 on Monday, reaching $279.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,423. The firm has a market cap of $267.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $161.78 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.