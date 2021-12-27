Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $93.45 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 791,105 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,850 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $93,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 244,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

