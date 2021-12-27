Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 45,034 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $223,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.82 on Monday, reaching $499.20. 10,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,641. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $459.22 and its 200-day moving average is $427.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $498.15. The firm has a market cap of $470.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

