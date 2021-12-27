Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,216 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Chevron worth $105,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after buying an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.58. The company had a trading volume of 78,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521,453. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $224.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

