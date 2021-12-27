Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 19,267 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $123,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $611.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,031. The stock has a market cap of $270.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $644.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

