Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,500 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $58,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,633. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.25. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $54.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

