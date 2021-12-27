Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,124 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $68,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.4% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Linde by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 15.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $341.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.74 and a 200-day moving average of $310.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $343.31.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

