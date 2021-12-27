Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 24,526 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $85,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,025,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.40.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $9.02 on Monday, reaching $412.33. 8,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,308. The company has a market cap of $260.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.11 and a 200-day moving average of $336.64. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

