Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 75,875 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,542 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,875 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $64,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.47 on Monday, hitting $158.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.36 and its 200 day moving average is $139.43. The firm has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

