Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,852 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $53,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Target by 0.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in Target by 3.4% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Target by 1.1% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,201. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

