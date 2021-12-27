Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,461 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Adobe worth $137,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $577.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,342. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $639.95 and a 200-day moving average of $622.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

