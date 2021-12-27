Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $78,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $386.46. 13,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.75 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $398.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

