Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,569 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $194,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.67. 57,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,792,860. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

