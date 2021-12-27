Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 2,700 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $30,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $197.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.98 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.85.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

