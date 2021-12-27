Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $226.10 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $226,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average of $166.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.