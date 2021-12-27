Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $45.36 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $45,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $82.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $78.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

