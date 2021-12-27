Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 8,600 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $44,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 480.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

ATVI stock opened at $65.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

