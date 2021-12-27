Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $35,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $2,579,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $87.68 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of -165.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

