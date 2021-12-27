Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Market Capitalization Hits $913,347.79

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $913,347.79 and approximately $562.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00032752 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000646 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000051 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000195 BTC.

