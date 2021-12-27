Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Tops $0.0767 on Major Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $913,347.79 and approximately $562.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00032752 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000646 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000051 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 11,907,714 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

