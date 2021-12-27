Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce sales of $21.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $37.50 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $3.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 527.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $42.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 million to $58.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 175.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 196,766 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 37.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $222.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.