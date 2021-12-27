Monavale (MONA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,753.00

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Monavale has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $20,753.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monavale has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $879.88 or 0.01716372 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.18 or 0.00312460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,049 coins and its circulating supply is 9,318 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

