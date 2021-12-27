monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) rose 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $314.24 and last traded at $314.24. Approximately 429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 311,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.37.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.43.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,245,000.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

