MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $4,802.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.00174265 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 242,034,813 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

