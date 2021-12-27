MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. MoneyGram International posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

MGI opened at $7.59 on Monday. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $695.91 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42.

In related news, Director W Bruce Turner purchased 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Grant A. Lines purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

