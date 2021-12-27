MongoDB (MDB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $633.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $475.00 to $545.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $585.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $475.00 to $490.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $495.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $534.00 to $626.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $475.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/7/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $526.00 to $660.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – MongoDB is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $410.00 to $475.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MDB traded up $8.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $559.58. 15,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,452. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.30 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.64, for a total transaction of $267,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,223 shares of company stock worth $37,834,146. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in MongoDB by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,821,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,954,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in MongoDB by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

