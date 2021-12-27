Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading 5.1% Higher

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. 73 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 133,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

