Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $397.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

