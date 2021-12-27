More Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $207.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $80,638.78 and $207.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

