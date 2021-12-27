Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 24.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 85,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

NYSE MS opened at $99.34 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

