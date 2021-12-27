Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Shares Down 82.6%

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM) dropped 82.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 1,958,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,520,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.88 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.95.

About Mporium Group (LON:MPM)

Mporium Group plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.

