Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on COOP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of COOP opened at $41.65 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,000. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

