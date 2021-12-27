mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.88 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $13.84 million and $2.88 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005405 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001239 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00047157 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007528 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

