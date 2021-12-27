mStable USD Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001961 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.30 million and approximately $163,061.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,074.47 or 0.99629903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060456 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00033950 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $750.25 or 0.01463498 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

