Multiplier Market Cap Reaches $59,673.08 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $59,673.08 and approximately $1,412.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00063172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.25 or 0.07876621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00078634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,633.81 or 0.99895643 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

