Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MURGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($260.67) to €241.00 ($270.79) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

